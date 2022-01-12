Top 10 stories across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday Morning, January 12

These top 10 stories across Nigeria might interest you.

1. 2023: South-East ripe for Nigeria’s presidency – Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday added his voice to the growing demand for zoning of the presidency to the South-East in 2023. Read More

2. Direct or indirect, Tinubu will win APC primaries —Ex-lawmaker, Jibrin

The campaign team of Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the presidential primaries of the party after the proclamation of his ambition. Read More



3. PDP will lose in 2023 if it zones presidential ticket outside north —Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to make the mistake of not zoning its 2023 presidential ticket to the north as that would mean the party losing the election to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

4. TINUBU: Money politics will fail in 2023 – Ezekwesili

The former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, said on Tuesday money politics would fail in 2023. Read More

5. PDP charges security agents to question APC leaders over insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday asked security agencies to invite leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for questioning over their alleged link with Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the country. Read More

6. Nigeria’s flag to fly at half-mast in honour of former head of state, Shonekan

The Federal Government has ordered all government institutions in Nigeria to fly the country’s national flag at half-mast in honour of former Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, who died on Tuesday. Read More

7. Why ABUAD herbal Drug is not approved for COVID-19 treatment —NAFDAC

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye has given reasons why the agency was yet to approve Virucidine Liquid, produced by Afe-Bablola University, for the treatment of COVID-19, despite a claim that it had cured some patients. Read More

8. First, Tinubu, now Umahi informs Buhari of 2023 presidential ambition

Governor David Umahi on Tuesday informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to contest for the presidential ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections. Read More

9. Super Eagles, 23 others to earn cryptocurrency in AFCON

Super Eagles players representing Nigeria at the ongoing African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon will receive payments in cryptocurrency throughout their stay in the tournament. Read More



10. Iheanacho outshines Salah as Nigeria beat Egypt in AFCON group opener

Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed the headlines ahead of his Premier League rival, Mohamed Salah after the Nigerian fired his country to a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Tuesday evening. Read More

