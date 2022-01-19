News
Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday Morning, January 19, 2022
These top 10 stories across Nigeria might interest you.
1. Buhari didn’t order removal of fuel subsidy – Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not ordered the removal of fuel subsidy in the country. Read More
2. Corrupt elites in Nigeria don’t want another Buhari – Presidency
The Presidency said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies in Nigeria are strong and cannot be dismantled by any group or individual in the country. Read More
3. APC announces date for National convention
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced February 26, 2022 as the date for its long awaited national convention. Read More
4. Tinubu remains my leader, but I’m not backing his presidential ambition —Ojudu
Senator Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to President Buhari on Political matters, has reacted to accusations of betrayal made against him for his refusal to support the Presidential bid of Senator Bola Tinubu. Read More
5. ‘ASUU, NMA not recognised labour unions in public service’
The Federal Government has disclosed that foremost unions — the Nigerian Medical Association and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as their affiliates — are not recognised within the charter of the public service. Read More
Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday Morning, January 17, 2022
6. Baba-Ahmed criticising Buhari because he does not get favours again —BMO
For daring to criticize the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has come under severe reprimand from the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO). Read More
7. Senate moves to stop landlords from collecting yearly rent in Nigeria
A bill seeking to restrain house owners in the country from demanding more than three months’ rent from tenants scaled first reading in the Senate on Tuesday. Read More
8. Nigerian socialite Mompha gets N200m bail
Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offenses Court on Tuesday, granted the Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha bail of N200 million with two sureties in like sum. Read More
9. Lagos govt threatens to sanction companies, employers over tax returns
The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Tuesday threatened to penalise businesses that failed to file their 2021 tax returns by the end of the month. Read More
10. Ghana crash out of Nations Cup as Gabon, Morocco progress from group
Ghana suffered a humiliating defeat in their final group game on Tuesday night, which has seen them crash out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...