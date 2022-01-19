Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday Morning, January 19, 2022

These top 10 stories across Nigeria might interest you.

1. Buhari didn’t order removal of fuel subsidy – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not ordered the removal of fuel subsidy in the country. Read More

2. Corrupt elites in Nigeria don’t want another Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies in Nigeria are strong and cannot be dismantled by any group or individual in the country. Read More

3. APC announces date for National convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced February 26, 2022 as the date for its long awaited national convention. Read More

4. Tinubu remains my leader, but I’m not backing his presidential ambition —Ojudu

Senator Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to President Buhari on Political matters, has reacted to accusations of betrayal made against him for his refusal to support the Presidential bid of Senator Bola Tinubu. Read More

5. ‘ASUU, NMA not recognised labour unions in public service’

The Federal Government has disclosed that foremost unions — the Nigerian Medical Association and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as their affiliates — are not recognised within the charter of the public service. Read More

6. Baba-Ahmed criticising Buhari because he does not get favours again —BMO

For daring to criticize the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has come under severe reprimand from the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO). Read More

7. Senate moves to stop landlords from collecting yearly rent in Nigeria

A bill seeking to restrain house owners in the country from demanding more than three months’ rent from tenants scaled first reading in the Senate on Tuesday. Read More

8. Nigerian socialite Mompha gets N200m bail

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offenses Court on Tuesday, granted the Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha bail of N200 million with two sureties in like sum. Read More

9. Lagos govt threatens to sanction companies, employers over tax returns

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Tuesday threatened to penalise businesses that failed to file their 2021 tax returns by the end of the month. Read More

10. Ghana crash out of Nations Cup as Gabon, Morocco progress from group

Ghana suffered a humiliating defeat in their final group game on Tuesday night, which has seen them crash out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. Read More

