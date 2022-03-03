Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday March 3, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. APC constitutes zoning committee ahead of convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a zoning committee ahead of its national convention slated for March 26. Read More

2. Selfish leaders pushing Nigeria closer to total collapse – Jega

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Attahiru Jega, said on Wednesday the 2023 general elections are critical for the country’s unity. Read More

3. Diezani’s ally, Omokorie denies buying cars, houses for ex-minister in trial for alleged N1.6bn fraud

The Chairman of Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited, Jide Omokorie, on Tuesday denied he bought houses and cars for a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and some officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Read More

4. Public sector contributed N107.7bn to Nigeria’s pension scheme in Q4 2021 – PenCom

Workers in the public-sector contributed N107.78 billion to Nigeria’s pension savings in the fourth quarter of last year, the National Pension Commission has revealed. Read More

5. UK, 37 others report Russia’s ‘atrocities’ in Ukraine to ICC

The United Kingdom and 37 other European countries have formally referred reports of atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday March 2, 2022

6. NGX: Shareholders lose N65.7bn, Transcorp trades 29.2m shares in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N65.7 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.25 percent at the close of business on Wednesday. Read More

7. ‘How Fidelity Bank staff perfected N874m fraud,’ Witness tells court

Peter Ige, the second prosecution witness in the trial of four staff of Fidelity Bank for alleged N874 million fraud, told the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, how the defendants perpetrated the fraud. Read More

8. 19-month-old baby drowns in Kano well

A 19-month-old baby on Wednesday drowned in a well in Kano State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the baby crawled to the well in Al-Ansar Quarters of Danbatta Local Government Area and slipped inside when the mother was away from the vicinity. Read More

9. Liverpool, Chelsea advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Brilliant Liverpool survived a scare and eventually defeated Norwich at Anfield on Wednesday night to reach the quarterfinals of the English FA Cup. Read More

10. Abramovich confirms intention to sell Chelsea

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has confirmed that he will be selling the club amidst the raging war between his home country Russia and Ukraine. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now