Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday 10th March 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari rules out annulment of Nigeria’s presidential election
President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out the annulment of the country’s presidential election despite allegations of widespread irregularities by opposition parties.Read more
2. INEC to appeal court ruling allowing Nigerians to use Temporary Voter Cards
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared its intention to appeal the court’s ruling that allowed voters to use the Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) during the governorship and state house of assembly elections slated for March 18.Read more
3. Rejecting old N500, N1000 is disobedience of law, CBN directive —Gov Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described rejection of old naira notes by Nigerians as a “flagrant disobedience to law,” and has urged people in the state to continue accepting the note as they are still legal tender.Read more
4. IPOB accuses Supreme Court of ‘deliberately’ obstructing Kanu from getting justice
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday alleged that the Supreme Court was preventing Nnamdi Kanu from receiving justice.Read more
5. Kwara PDP alleges inducement of voters by APC govt
The All Progressives Congress (APC) which is currently in power in Kwara State, has come under fire from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly moving large sums of money from public accounts into private accounts for later distribution to influence voters in the governor and house of assembly elections.Read more
6. NGX: Transcorp tops gainers as market cap rises to N30.4trn
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N30.40 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more
7. At 1.3 million barrels per day, Nigeria’s oil production rises to 13-month high
Nigeria’s crude oil output rose to 1.3 million barrels per day in February, the highest in 13 months.Read more
8. 10 burnt to death in Oyo auto crash
At least 10 passengers were burnt to death in an auto crash along the Oyo-Ogbomoso road on Thursday.Read more
9. Update: Three confirmed dead, scores injured in Lagos train accident
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has confirmed that three people have died in the early Thursday accident involving a train and a BRT bus conveying staff of the Lagos State government at the PWD Railway crossing in Ikeja.Read more
10. Europa Last-16: Man Utd defeat Betis in first leg as Arsenal draw with Sporting
Manchester United bounced back from their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to defeat Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night.Read more
