Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday 14th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Worry about your president-elect, not me’, Atiku debunks reports of plans to flee Nigeria

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has debunked rumours that he is on the verge of fleeing the country into exile following his loss in the 2023 presidential election to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.Read more

2. Obi dismisses report of British govt’s apology over airport harassment

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed reports of an apology from the British government over his detention by the country’s immigration officials.Read more

3. Once again, Senate indicts ex-AGF, Idris, wants him to refund N74bn

The Senate has upheld the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris’ indictment with respect to the payment of N74 billion in social benefits without a breakdown in the 2016 budget.Read more

4. Kogi Assembly Majority Leader resigns in protest over terrorist tag by Gov. Bello

Majority Leader of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Murktar Bajeh, has resigned his position in protest after Governor Yahaya Bello tagged him and eight other colleagues as terrorists.Read more

5. Tinubu seeks dismissal of Atiku’s petition for constituting abuse of court processes

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, described the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the party against his victory in the February 25 election as “a gross abuse of court processes.”Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 12th of April 2023

6. NGX: May & Baker, Ikeja Hotel among top losers as market cap drops to N28.2tr

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.01 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. CBN to utilise N500bn in millions of dormant bank accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued new guidelines to commercial banks on the operations of dormant accounts which have received no deposit or withdrawal for upwards of one year.Read more

8. Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Banana Island building collapse, 25 rescued

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a probe into the circumstances that led to the collapse of a seven-storey building in the Banana Island neighborhood of Ikoyi area in the state.Read more

9. Seven burnt to death in Ogun auto crash

At least seven persons were burnt to death and 18 others injured in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.Read more

10. Man Utd squander two-goal lead as Sevilla keep Europa hopes alive

Manchester United had their two-goal lead taken away from them as their opponents Sevilla fought back late to pick a 2-2 draw in a Europa League quarter-final game on Thursday night.Read more

