Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, 17th March, 2023

1. PDP denies withdrawal of petition challenging Tinubu’s election victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday dismissed reports on its withdrawal of a petition challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last month’s election at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

2. Crisis in Labour Party as Awamaridi lays claim to party’s governorship ticket in Lagos

With just 48 hours to the Lagos State governorship election, the state chapter of Labour Party has been hit by a fresh crisis after one of the chieftains, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, claimed he was the party’s authentic governorship candidate in the state.Read more

3. Rivers APC youth group shuns Amaechi, endorses Wike’s candidate

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi may have lost grip of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the endorsement of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialayi Fubara, who is the anointed candidate of Governor Nyesom Wike.Read more

4. S’Court rules on certificate forgery suit against Bayelsa PDP senatorial candidate

A lawsuit of alleged certificate forgery filed against Konbowei Friday Benson, a senatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.Read more

5. PDP candidate, Adediran, rules out alliance, withdrawal from Lagos governorship race

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, said on Thursday the party has no official alliance with any political party in the state.Read more

6. NGX: Royal Exchange, RT Briscoe among top losers as investors drop N313bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N29.91 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. Cash still scarce as banks await CBN supply

Nigerians who believed that cash crunch had ended following the directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remained disappointed on Tuesday and the morning of Wednesday as commercial banks continued to ration banknotes.Read more

8. 17 dead, three injured in Kano auto crash

At least 17 persons were confirmed dead and three others injured in an auto crash along the Wudil-Bauchi Road in Albasu local government area of Kano State on Wednesday.Read more

9. Three dead as APC, PDP members clash in Oyo

At least three persons were confirmed dead during a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State on Thursday.Read more

10. Europa: Arsenal beaten on penalties after Sporting thriller, Man Utd reach Q’finals

Arsenal have been knocked out of the Europa League after losing a penalty shootout with Sporting in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.Read more

