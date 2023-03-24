Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, 24th March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Keyamo petitions DSS, calls for arrest of Obi, Datti over alleged inciting comments

Minister of State for Labour and Employment and a spokesman of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), calling on the secret police to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.Read more

2. PDP moves to sanction Ortom for alleged anti-party activities, suspends Fayose, Ayim, two others

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday referred the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to a disciplinary committee for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

3. PDP candidate rejects Kaduna guber election results, heads to court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru Kudan, said on Thursday he would challenge the outcome of last weekend’s governorship election in the state in court.Read more

4. APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension, says it’s unconstitutional

The suspension of Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), by his Godabawa ward on Wednesday has been overturned by the Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. Kogi Assembly suspends nine members, five local govt chairmen

Nine members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have on Thursday been suspended.Read more

6. Transcorp, Fidelity among top equities as Nigeria’s stock market closes trading with N29.9tr

The Nigerian capital market closed trading with N29.920 trillion on Thursday.Read more

7. Retail investors in Nigeria at risk when trading during volatile market conditions

Financial market volatility is the degree to which the price of an asset goes up or down in the global market.Read more

8. Police arrests 30 for alleged violence, vote-buying in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested 30 persons for alleged violence and vote-buying in last Saturday’s governorship and the house of assembly elections in the state.Read more

9. Court sentences 4 men to death for armed robbery in Lagos

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Thursday sentenced four men to death by hanging for armed robbery.Read more

10. Ronaldo becomes most capped men’s footballer in the world

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most capped men’s footballer in the world after he featured for his country on Thursday night.Read more

