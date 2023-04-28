Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, 28th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigeria suspends fuel subsidy removal

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday suspended the removal of fuel subsidy.Read more

2. Govs eager for new revenue sharing formula, to beg Buhari to send draft to NASS

Nigerian state governors are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the new revenue draft presented to him by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in 2022.Read more

3. Your sins are unforgivable, IPOB tells Buhari

Outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to an apology from President Muhammadu Buhari calling on Nigerians to forgive him for whatever hurt he may have inflicted on them in his eight years in power.Read more

4. Malami dismisses claim on illegal sale of 48m barrels of oil

The Minister of Justice, and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday described as baseless the claim that his office illegally sold 48 million barrels of oil worth $2.4 billion in 2015.Read more

5. First batch of Sudan returnees to arrive Nigeria Friday

The Federal Government said on Thursday the first batch of Nigerians returning from war-torn Sudan would arrive in the country on Friday.Read more

6. Overconfidence caused opposition’s defeat in presidential election – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday identified overconfidence as the cause of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led opposition’s defeat in this year’s presidential election.Read more

7. Court rejects alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s bail application

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed the bail application filed by alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu.Read more

8. Ezekwesili tasks Nigerians on solutions to challenges

The former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has charged Nigerians to get involved in efforts at addressing the numerous challenges facing the country.Read more

9. Oshoala stars as Barca overcome Chelsea to reach Champions League final

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala was in action for Barcelona in their 1-1 home draw with Chelsea in a Champions League semifinal second leg clash on Thursday night.Read more

10. Tony Elumelu parts with N23bn to take back Transcorp Plc control from Otedola

Tony Elumelu spent over N23 billion to tighten his control in Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) after Femi Otedola displaced him as the single largest majority investor in the firm.Read more

