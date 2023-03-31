Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, 31st March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Those plotting interim govt under Buhari are daydreaming —Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, declared that the alleged plot to install an interim government would not work under President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more

2. Kwankwaso harps on repositioning NNPP for better outing in 2027

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate in the recently concluded election, has called on party faithfuls to work harder ahead of the 2027 polls.Read more

3. PDP lifts suspension of Fayose, Anyim, others

The suspension of Ayo Fayose, a former governor of the state of Ekiti, has been lifted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC).Read more

4. Ohanaeze youths beg APC to zone Senate presidency to S’East, S’South

The youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has pleaded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to zone the presidency of the 10th Senate to the South-East or the South-South geopolitical regions in the spirit of equity and fairness.Read more

5. Code of Conduct Bureau invites Keyamo, sets to probe Atiku over SPV saga

Atiku Abubakar will be the subject of an inquiry by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over the misappropriation of public monies while he served as vice president of Nigeria using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).Read more

6. Nigeria’s total public debts hit N46.25trn

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has revealed that Nigeria’s total public debt stock is now N46.25 trillion as at the end of December 2022.Read more

7. Transcorp Plc grows profit by 21.25% to N66.42bn

Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc’s has disclosed that its operating profit grew by N11.64 billion or 21.25 per cent, as it closed last year with N66.42 billion.Read more

8. 13 shops, four warehouses affected as fire guts Lagos auto parts market

A section of Olowu spare parts market in Ikeja, Lagos State capital, has been been gutted by fire.Read more

9. Court remands nine for robbing, killing Police officer

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has ordered the remand of nine persons for allegedly robbing, and killing a Police Inspector, identified as Peter Ilonye.Read more

10. Paravolley Federation commences preparation for African Games, World Cup

The President of the Nigerian Paravolley Federation, Kayode Ladele has revealed that the federation was working towards assembling a national team that Nigerians would be proud of, according to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria.Read more

