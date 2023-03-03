Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday 3rd March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Structures of criminality, poverty must end, Obi rejects election results, heads to court

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has slammed the structures within the polity which he said have entrenched criminality and poverty across the country.Read more

2. ‘A rape of democracy’ – Atiku vows to challenge Tinubu’s election victory in court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, vowed to challenge the victory of his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last weekend’s election.Read more

3. Niger APC suspends chairman for allegedly supporting Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has suspended its chairman, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

4. Fayose quits PDP, slams Atiku, Ayu for shunning counsel

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, on Thursday, declared his retirement from both partisan politics and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

5. APGA candidate, Frank Nweke, dismisses rumours of withdrawal from Enugu governorship race

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke Jnr, has dismissed rumours of his withdrawal from the race.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from loss, equity cap rises by 0.29%

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N30.32 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. Ecobank appoints Jeremy Awori as new CEO

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has appointed Jeremy Awori as its new Chief Executive Officer.Read more

8. Police officer’s son dies in Lagos barracks fire

A 15-year-old son of a senior police officer attached to the Lagos State Police Command died in a fire incident at the Falamo Police Barracks in the Ikoyi area of the state on Tuesday.Read more

9. Police kills two suspected bandits in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Thursday killed two suspected bandits and recovered weapons in Yasore, Batsari local government area of the state.Read more

10. El Clasico: Barca clinch first-leg win over Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinal

Barcelona took a first-leg lead over Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey semifinal tie as they sealed a 1-0 victory at the Bernabeu.Read more

