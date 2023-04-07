Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday 7th April, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation's newspapers might interest you.
1. Chimamanda questions US, UK’s motives for congratulating Tinubu
American President Joseph Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have come under fire from Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie for congratulating President-elect Bola Tinubu.Read more
2. Obi was defeated, get over it, Minister Lai replies Afenifere
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has slammed the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, over its attack on him for stating that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was inciting violence in the country.Read more
3. Labour Party crisis deepens as Lamidi Apapa named acting nat’l chairman
The Labour Party (LP) National Working Committee (NWC) has announced the National Vice-Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, as the Acting National Chairman of the party.Read more
4. JAPA: Reps seek mandatory five-year national service for doctors before migration
The House of Representatives has passed a bill that would delay granting full licenses to medical or dental professionals with Nigerian training until after they had worked there for at least five years.Read more
5. Nigerian Army places officers on red alert over fear of IPOB onslaught in S’East
The Nigerian Army has placed its officers on red alert over fears of an imminent onslaught by the proscribed Igbo separatist group, indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), a memo by the Army said on Thursday.Read more
6. Enugu APC expels ex-gov, Chime, others; suspends Nnamani, Onyeama
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter, has expelled former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, for alleged anti-party activities.Read more
7. Northern youths vow to resist fuel subsidy removal
The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria has vowed to resist Federal Government’s planned removal of fuel subsidyRead more
8. Sterling Bank, others extend Nigerian stock market poor performance
The Nigerian stock market continued its downswing on Thursday, as the equity capitalisation lost N13.53 billion to sell off in Sterling Bank, Eterna, and others.Read more
9. Seplat CEO gets court’s nod to resume work, but remains banned from Nigeria
The Federal High Court in Lagos has set aside the ex parte interim order made against Seplat Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown.Read more
10. FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles drop to sixth in Africa
Nigeria men’s national football team, the Super Eagles have slid from position 35 to position 40 in the most recent FIFA men’s world rankings.Read more
