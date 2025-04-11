Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 11

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Akpabio petitions IGP, demands probe, prosecution of Sen Natasha

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has formally petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, requesting an investigation and prosecution of suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for alleged criminal defamation and an assassination plot accusation.Read more

2. Hours after revival of naira-for-crude deal, Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to N865/litre

The Dangote refinery has informed marketers and its customers of a downward review of its ex-gantry loading cost to N865 per litre.Read more

3. Buhari to APC Governors: Prioritize citizens’ welfare, not personal gain

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to focus their leadership on the welfare of Nigerians rather than self-interest.Read more

4. Agbakoba highlights how Tinubu can achieve N500tn budget by 2026

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has called on President Bola Tinubu to decentralize power and execute sweeping reforms across critical sectors to unlock more than ₦500 trillion in economic value by 2026.Read more

5. Wike’s political ambition in Rivers ‘dangerous and provocative’ —Ex-gov Ada George

Former Governor of Rivers State and elder statesman, Chief Rufus Ada George, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of orchestrating the political unrest currently gripping the state.Read more

6. NERC fines Eko, Ikeja, 6 other DisCos N628m for overbilling customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fined eight electricity distribution companies (DisCos) N628.03 million for non-compliance with the capping of estimated bills for unmetered customers.Read more

7. Nigerian govt warns Adamawa, Lagos, 31 others at risk of flood

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, has warned that 1,249 communities across 176 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) fall within the high flood-risk areas in 2025.Read more

8. Presidency issues apology over errors in presidential appointments list

The Presidency on Thursday issued a public apology following widespread criticism of an error-laden list detailing appointments made by President Bola Tinubu since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.Read more

9. Soludo issues stern warning to native doctors to stop polluting public water with rituals

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has issued a strong warning to native doctors, demanding they cease the pollution of public water sources with ritualistic practices.Read more

10. Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s N50bn suit against Nigerian govt

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a N50 billion suit filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government.Read more

