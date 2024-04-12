Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 12, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Edo APC set to boil as sacked dep gov, Shaibu, chairman in talks

The stage appears set for another rumpus in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as actors in the party are set for a major faceoff over the likely return of the impeached Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu to the party.Read more

2. Chibok parents write Remi Tinubu, say ‘World may have moved on but our horror lingers’

In a poignant plea echoing the pain of unresolved loss, the parents of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have penned a heartfelt letter to Remi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu.Read more

3. Umahi responds to Atiku on issues around Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, yesterday explained in detail the cost of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.Read more

4. Adelabu says Nigeria will generate 6,000MW electricity in six months

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Thursday the country would generate 6,000 Megawatt (MW) of electricity in the next six months.Read more

5. Dosumu Market: Six buildings collapsed, 16 others impacted by fire – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said on Thursday the fire that engulfed Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island led to the collapse of six buildings.Read more

6. Again, Bwala lashes Obi, condemns quality of boreholes donated to northern communities

Former spokesman for the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, had again taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi.Read more

7. FG secures $750m World Bank’s loan to improve power supply in Nigeria

The Federal Government has secured a $750 million loan from the World Bank to provide subsidy to developers and operators of solar mini-grids in the country.Read more

8. DMO to raise N450bn in April bond auction

The Debt Management Office (DMO) is seeking to raise N450 billion in its bond auction billed to take place on April 15.Read more

9. Two arrested over alleged theft of electrical wires worth N1.5m in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested two notorious criminals who specialise in stealing electrical wiring and installations in new construction sites in the state.Read more

10. EUROPA: Liverpool suffer shock defeat to Atalanta at Anfield

English Premier League club Liverpool were thrashed 3-0 by Serie A side Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie.Read more

