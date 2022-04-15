Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 15th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1.Nigeria loses $2bn annually to fuel subsidy scam – Saraki

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Wednesday Nigeria loses $2 billion annually to a fuel subsidy scam. Read more

2. Nigerian govt incurs N7.35tn deficit as NASS passes amended 2022 budget

The National Assembly enacted revisions to the 2022 Appropriation Act and the 2022 Fiscal Framework on Thursday, bringing the federal government’s budget deficit to N7.35 trillion. Read more

3. I’m not interested in 2023 presidency – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has denied interest in the 2023 presidential race. Read more

4. Factional Osun PDP guber candidate, Babayemi, hopeful INEC’ll drop Adeleke’s name

Dotun Babayemi, a gubernatorial aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Osun State, has stated that the list provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Osun gubernatorial polls on Saturday, July 16, does not bother him. Read more

5. INEC suspends voter registration in Imo LGA after attack on staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State following the killing of one of its staff in the area. Read more

6. World Bank raises Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast to 3.8%

The World Bank has issued a fresh prediction on Nigeria’s economy for 2022, raising its growth to 3.8%, up from 2.5% projected earlier in the year. Read more

7. Nigeria’s Port Harcourt refinery to refine crude from Q1 2023

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced that the Port Harcourt Refinery would commence operations by the first quarter of 2023. Read more

8. Elon Musk moves to buy Twitter, threatens to exit investment if offer is rejected

Elon Musk has threatened to withdraw his shareholder position in Twitter if the board doesn’t accept his offer to acquire 100% of the microblogging site, as he plans to take it private. Read more

9. Gunmen kill INEC staff, two others missing in Imo

Gunmen on Thursday shot dead an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff at Nkwo Ihitte, Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State. Read more

10 . EUROPA: Barcelona knocked out by Frankfurt as West Ham stun Lyon to reach semi

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Europa League after losing at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie. Read more

