Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 18

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. AfDB boss, Adesina, identifies cause of Africa’s economic stagnation

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has renewed his call for African nations to break free from the cycle of poverty by halting the export of raw materials and embracing industrialisation through value addition.Read more

2. Finnish court sets June date for Simon Ekpa’s appearance

A Finnish court has set a June date for the trial of self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile, (BRIGE), Simon Ekpa, who was arrested last year by the Finland police along with four others on charges related to alleged terrorist activities.Read more

3. Gunmen attack Natasha’s family’s house in Kogi

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the family house of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in Obeiba Community of Okehi Local Government Area of the state.Read more

4. Plateau govt investigates alleged poisoning of cattle

The Plateau State government has commenced an investigation into the alleged poisoning of cattle at Tafi Gana community of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.Read more

5. Nigerian govt sets 8,000MW power target by 2027

The Federal Government has set an ambitious target to generate and distribute at least 8,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity by the end of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first term in 2027.Read more

6. ’Hijacking of Nigeria’s procurement process: A threat to democracy, development’ —PRP

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has condemned what it describes as the “erosion of integrity of our democratic institutions and the impact of this corruption on national development” following the alleged hijacking of Nigeria s procurement processes.Read more

7. Senegal tasks ECOWAS countries on investment promotion

Senegal has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states to step up measures that would promote and attract foreign investments to their respective countries.Read more

8. Nigeria’s power sector generated N700bn revenue in 2024- Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Thursday that the sector generated N700 billion in revenue last year.Read more

9. NSCDC uncovers illegal crude oil dumps, arrests 7 in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered five illegal crude oil dumps in Abuja.Read more

10. Late drama as Man Utd win Lyon thriller to reach Europa semis, Spurs through

Manchester United put up a fantastic performance in extra time to beat Lyon at Old Trafford and reach the semifinal of the Europa League.Read more

