Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday April 1st, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina slams PDP for playing politics with bandits’ attack on passenger train

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for playing politics with the recent attack on a passenger train in Kaduna. Read More

2. 2023: Group picks PDP nomination form for Peter Obi

A group under the umbrella of Like Minds for Peter Obi on Thursday picked the presidential nomination form for the former Anambra State governor and declared that he has the requisite skill to lead the country on the path of progress. Read More

3. PDP suffering from ‘memory loss’ after 16-year maladministration —Pro-Buhari group

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has lambasted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what it said is the party’s 16-year tenure of maladministration. Read More

4. ASUU threatens NITDA chief with certificate withdrawal over UTAS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi branch, on Thursday threatened to initiate a process for the withdrawal of the degree certificate awarded to the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, by the institution over the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS). Read More

5. Polytechnic lecturers threaten fresh strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Thursday threatened to embark on a fresh strike over the Federal Government’s refusal to meet its demands. Read More

6. Nigeria used borrowings as tool for economic recovery – DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday the Federal Government used loans secured from multilateral lenders as a tool for economic recovery. Read More

7. STOCK MARKET: Nigerian investors make N32.87bn in eight hours

Market capitalisation jumped 0.13 percent on Thursday, settling at N25.31 trillion, above the previous day’s N25.27 trillion. Read More

8. Nigerian govt extends NIN-SIM linkage by ‘few days’

The Federal Government on Thursday extended the deadline for linkage of the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by “a few days.” Read More

9. One dies in Lagos-Kano train accident

One person was confirmed dead on Thursday when a cargo train travelling from Lagos to Kano derailed at Farin Ruwa, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Read More

10. Eguavoen steps down as NFF terminates contracts of entire technical crew of Super Eagles

Austin Eguavoen has stepped down from his position as interim Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles following the team’s failure to clinch a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Read More

