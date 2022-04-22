Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday April 22nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Why I will not resign as minister despite 2023 presidential bid – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Thursday he would not resign from the position despite joining the 2023 presidential race. Read more

2. Buhari meets Service Chiefs, ministers, others, over insecurity

Worried by the escalating insecurity situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, held a meeting with the country’s Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, and some select ministers in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Read more

3. Reps summon Sylva, NNPC chief, others over state of refineries

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee probing the state of the country’s refineries on Thursday gave the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, a seven-day ultimatum to appear before the committee or risk the wrath of the law. Read more

4. Obasanjo laments worsening insecurity in Nigeria, offers solutions

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the security crises ravaging most parts of the country. Read more

5. Again, PDP adjusts timetable, extends sale, submission of nomination forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again, adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities, as well as extending the sale of its nomination forms for elective positions for the 2023 general elections. Read more

6. NGX: Investors make N45.9bn as Eterna leads gainers

The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish run on Thursday with the equity capitalisation rising by 0.17 percent at the close of the day’s trading. Read more

7. Hope for Nigeria as Germany plans to stop buying Russian oil

More opportunities are about to open up for Nigeria’s oil, as Germany, the world’s 10th largest consumer of crude oil announced plans to stop buying Russian oil. Read more

8. Nigeria to deploy 173 troops to Guinea Bissau on peacekeeping mission

The Nigerian Army will deploy 173 troops to Guinea Bissau on a peacekeeping mission. Read more

9. Police kills two suspected terrorists in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Thursday killed two suspected terrorists and rescued two victims at Tsamiyar Gamzako village, Kafur local government area of the state. Read more

10. OFFICIAL: Erik Ten Hag to take over as Man Utd manager at end of season

Erik ten Hag is set to leave for Manchester United as the new manager next season from Ajax, as confirmed by the club on Thursday. Read more

