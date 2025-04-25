Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 25

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. ‘Your weak coalition has crumbled’, Onanuga mocks Atiku

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga has mocked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, declaring that his attempt at forming a coalition has collapsed.Read more

2. Nigerians still prefer foreign goods, NASENI laments amid local tech breakthroughs

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has raised concern over Nigerians’ continued preference for foreign goods, despite the growing capacity and quality of locally-made products.Read more

3. NANS urges NDLEA to extend drug tests to politicians

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to broaden its proposed mandatory drug testing initiative to include political office holders and aspirants.Read more

4. Court orders forfeiture of assets seized from suspected fraudsters arrested by EFCC

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday ordered the interim forfeiture of assets seized from.suspected fraudsters by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

5. Troops foil attack, arrest two in Plateau community

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Wednesday foiled an attack by gunmen on Teagbe Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.Read more

6. IPOB leader, Kanu, urges US, EU to investigate alleged state-sponsored insecurity in South-East

The detained leader of proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has begged the the United States and the European Union to launch an independent investigation into allegations of ‘state-sponsored insecurity’ in the South-East region of Nigeria.Read more

7. Presidency explains how tax reform bill will make housing affordable

The Presidency said on Thursday the Tax Reforms Bill would make housing more affordable and available to Nigerians when passed into law.Read more

8. NEC approves initiatives to revive Nigeria’s economy

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved key economic revival initiatives, including the creation of the Green Imperative Project (GIP) national office in Abuja and regional offices in the country’s six geopolitical zones.Read more

9. Council chairman narrowly escapes bandit attack on Sokoto village

Panic gripped Kalanjeni village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Wednesday as a large contingent of armed bandits stormed the community in broad daylight, narrowly missing the Council Chairman, Isah Kalanjeni.Read more

10. NiMet workers shelve strike after Keyamo’s intervention

Flight operations will resume fully at the nation’s airports after workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) suspended their strike.Read more

