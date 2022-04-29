Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday April 29th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC PRESIDENTIAL TICKET: More competition for Osinbajo, Tinubu in S’West, as ex-Speaker, Dimeji Bankole set to join race

The race to get the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) among members of the party in the South-West region may heat up, as Dimeji Bankole, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has reportedly indicated interest to join in. Read more

2. ‘With 11 million votes in space, I’m the best candidate for 2023 election,’ Atiku tells PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to give the party’s presidential aspirants a fair chance to compete at next month’s presidential primary. Read more

3. NLC slams politicians’ obsession with power, despite lingering ASUU strike

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have accused politicians of being obsessed with power and gross injustice to the society despite the continued industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

4. 2023: PDP screens Makinde, 10 other aspirants from Oyo, Ogun, Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee on Thursday screened 11 governorship aspirants from Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States ahead of the party’s primaries slated for next month. Read more

5. Police arrests PDP governorship aspirant on Wike’s order

Police on Thursday arrested a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, after he was declared wanted by Governor Nyesom Wike. Read more

6. Gains in Cadbury, Seplat push up Nigeria’s stock market by N143.41bn

The bulls held sway in the Nigerian capital market on Thursday, pushing the equity capitalisation up 0.54 percent or N143.41 billion at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. IPOB dismisses reports of 300 missing cows in S’East, claims it’s plot to invade Igboland

The proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has dismissed allegations that over 300 cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen are missing in the South-East. Read more

8. Hoodlums disrupt Soludo’s meeting with tricycle operators in Anambra

Hoodlums suspected to be cultists on Thursday disrupted a meeting between the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and tricycle operators in the state. Read more

9. Police arrests 21 commercial motorcyclists for alleged murder of NDLEA staff in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 21 commercial motorcyclists over alleged murder of a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) staff in the Karu area of the state. Read more

10. Premier League: Ronaldo earns Man Utd draw against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw in a Premier League game at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Read more

