Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 4

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. INEC rejects petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has failed to meet the constitutional requirements necessary for such an action.Read more

2. PDP to appeal tribunal’s ruling on Edo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to appeal the Edo State governorship election petitions tribunal’s judgment on last year’s governorship election in the state.Read more

3. Umahi denies owing N200m during 2014 governorship campaign

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Thursday denied owing a businesswoman, Mrs. Tracynither Ohiri, N200 million for promotional materials she supplied during his 2014 governorship campaign.Read more

4. DHQ dismisses reports of Niger’s MNJTF withdrawal

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed reports of Niger Republic’s withdrawal from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).Read more

5. ‘How I survived in kidnappers’ den,’ says NYSC boss, Tsiga

The former Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (retd), said on Thursday he came out alive from the kidnappers’ den by the mercies of God.Read more

6. Wanted bandit, Bello Turji, resurfaces, marks Sallah with killing of 12 people in Sokoto

Nigeria’s most wanted bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, has resurfaced after he had gone under the radar for several weeks when he reportedly hosted an elaborate Sallah celebration in Magira, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Tuesday.Read more

7. Fitch predicts recession for nations, as Trump slams 14% tariff on exports from Nigeria, others

President Donald Trump’s massive new tariffs would send the US tariff rate dramatically higher to levels unseen since around 1910 and may drive many nations into recession, top ratings agency, Fitch Ratings has predicted.Read more

8. NNPCL hikes petrol price amid appointment of new GCEO

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol to N935 per litre in Ibadan, N925 per litre in Lagos, and N950 per litre in Abuja.

MRead more

9. Death toll in Myanmar’s quake reaches 3,085

The death toll from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085.Read more

10. Chelsea beat Tottenham to move back into top four

Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, to move back into the top four of the Premier League.Read more

