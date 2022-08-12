Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday August 12th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi meets ex-gov Mimiko as 2023 contenders rally Nigerians ahead of election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, in Akure. Read more

2. Middle Belt group tells Shettima to resign as APC 2023 VP candidate

A coalition of groups in the Middle Belt known as the Middle Belt Congress, (MBC), has called on former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, to resign as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 elections “to save the party from perceived impending electoral misfortune.” Read more

3. Rationally, PDP Nat’l Chairman should come from South-West —Bode George

The discourse over whether the current National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu, should resign continues to divide its stakeholders with Bode George wading into the situation. Read more

4. Governors’ complaint over Paris Club deductions unjustified – Malami

The Federal Government declared on Thursday the 36 state governors have no whatsoever to complain about $418 million Paris Club refund deductions paid to consultants. Read more

5. Reps deputy speaker, Wase confirms loss of relations to bandits, demands military reinforcement in Plateau

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on Thursday confirmed the loss of blood relations to bandits in Plateau State. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday August 11th 2022

6. NGX: Market cap slumps to N26.9tr amid losses in Caverton, Stanbic IBTC

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N32.83 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -0.12 percent on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigeria recovered €6.3m stolen funds in 14 months – Malami

The Federal Government has recovered €6,324,627 stashed abroad by treasury looters in the last 14 months. Read more

8. Gunmen kill motorcyclist in Ekiti

Gunmen on Thursday shot dead a commercial motorcyclist, Abejide Ojo, along Ilemeso-Isan- Ekiti road in Ekiti State. Read more

9. Troops arrest 10 pipeline vandals, 2 sea pirates in Niger Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have arrested 10 suspected pipeline vandals and two high-profile sea pirates in the Niger Delta in the last two weeks. Read more

10. Real Madrid beat Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup for fifth time

Karim Benzema was in superb form on Wednesday night as he helped Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win the UEFA Super Cup. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now