Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday August 5th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC appoints Gov Lalong as DG of 2023 presidential campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday confirmed the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as the Director- General of its 2023 Presidential Campaign Council. Read more

2. INEC projects 95 million voters for 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday projected a voting population of about 95 million for the 2023 general elections in the country. Read more

3. 2023: Atiku appoints Melaye, Bwala as campaign organisation’s spokesmen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed the former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, and a legal practitioner, Dr. Daniel Bwala, as spokesmen for his 2023 presidential campaign organisation. Read more

4. Ekweremadu to remain in custody till Oct 31 as judge adjourns case

Ike Ekweremadu, the former Deputy Senate President, will remain behind bars in the United Kingdom till October 31 because the case has been postponed once more. Read more

5. APC’s move to challenge Adeleke’s victory at tribunal a wasteful voyage – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has reacted to the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the result of the July 16 governorship election at the election petition tribunal. Read more

6. Investors lose N6.8bn as sell-off grips Nigeria’s capital market

Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with a loss of N6.82 billion as sell-off continued to dominate activities at the bourse on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigerian govt approves $2.59bn Badagry Seaport, to compete with Cotonou

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has disclosed that the approval to develop the Badagry Seaport has been obtained during the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Read more

8. Bandits kill three, abduct several others in Katsina

Bandits on Wednesday killed three people at Dantsauni village in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State. Read more

9. Police inspector kills two bandits in Imo

A police inspector on Thursday killed two armed bandits who invaded his house in Orogwe, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. Read more

10. ‘Portugal friendly lined up for Super Eagles in September’

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be facing Portugal in an international friendly game in September, according to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Secretary General, Muhammad Sanusi. Read more

