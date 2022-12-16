Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 16, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Blow to Kwankwaso’s ambition? Kaduna NNPP chairman dumps party

The Presidential ambition of Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) may have suffered a blow, as the Kaduna state chairman of the party, Ben Kure has resigned his membership.Read more

2. EFCC recovers over N30bn from suspended Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa on Thursday, confirmed that the agency had recovered over N30 billion from the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.Read more

3. Simon Ekpa ends stay-at-home order, declares no election in ‘Biafraland’ (Video)

The five-day sit-at-home order in the South-East area of Nigeria has been formally canceled by Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed pupil of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

4. Labour party sets up committee to reconcile aggrieved members

The Labour Party (LP) has constituted an 11-man committee named: ‘Labour Party Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution’, saddled with the responsibility of addressing the internal wranglings within the party.Read more

5. Reps kick against FG’s plan to build another hospital in Buhari’s hometown

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has kicked against the construction of a second federal hospital in Daura, Katsina state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 11, 2022

6. Nigeria’s stock market cap rises by N133.43bn amid demands for CAP, Ardova, others’ shares

Gains in Chemical and Allied Products (CAP), Ardova, amongst others handed some investors in the Nigerian capital market N133.43 billion, leading to the market capitalisation appreciating by 0.5 per cent on Thursday.Read more

7. Inflation has reduced Nigeria’s minimum wage to N19k, dragged 5m into poverty —World Bank

The World Bank has announced that Nigeria’s growing inflation rate has cut the existing minimum wage by 55% and has raised the number of poor by 5 million in 2022.Read more

8. Customs seizes N468m worth of contrabands within four months in Bauchi

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘D’ of the Nigerian Customs, Bauchi, says the unit has successfully intercepted 2209 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit in 25 litres each.Read more

9. Drama as Sharia court sentences Islamic cleric to death for alleged blasphemy

An Upper Sharia Court in Kano State on Thursday, sentenced a controversial Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, to death by hanging for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.Read more

10. UN agency says 4.4m Nigerians affected by floods since July

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs (OCHOA), has disclosed that more than 4.4 million Nigerians have been affected by floods since July this year.Read more

