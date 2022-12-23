News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 23, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘That mad man in Finland will not ground Anambra’, Soludo vows to stop Simon Ekpa’s sit-at-home
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, described the factional leader of a pro-Biafran group, IPOB Auto-Pilot, Simon Ekpa, as a “mad man staying in Finland and dishing out orders for a sit-at-home” in the South-East and vowed to stop the trend in the state.Read more
2. Bill on reform of magistrate courts scales second reading in Ogun Assembly
A bill seeking to reform magistrates’ courts in Ogun State and expand their jurisdictions scaled the second reading in the state’s House of Assembly on Thursday.Read more
3. Emefiele absent, as CBN official meets Reps, says cash withdrawal limits won’t affect Nigeriansl
The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad, has revealed that Nigerians will not be affected by the cash withdrawal limit.Read more
4. Gombe PDP suspends spokesman for alleged anti-party activities
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe has suspended its publicity secretary, Murtala Usman, for alleged anti-party activities.Read more
5. APC campaign dismisses claim on Lawan’s support for Atiku, accuses PDP of mischief
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council declared on Thursday that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, cannot betray the party.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 16, 2022
6. NGX: Gains in Julius Berger, Champion Breweries, others push up market cap by N13bn
The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose to N26.96 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more
7. Nigeria faces financial trouble, as IMF warns African oil producing nations
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned oil exporting countries in Africa to save earnings from the boom in crude oil price, as transition to low-carbon energy sources could drag turnover down.Read more
8. Police arraigns 12 APC, two PDP members for alleged violence in Borno
The Borno State police command has arraigned 14 persons for alleged violence during political rallies in the state.Read more
9. Suspected bandits kill Chinese national in Zamfara
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday killed a Chinese national in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.Read more
10. EFL Cup: Man City into Q’final after beating Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Manchester City have reached the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup after overcoming Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...