Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 23, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘That mad man in Finland will not ground Anambra’, Soludo vows to stop Simon Ekpa’s sit-at-home

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, described the factional leader of a pro-Biafran group, IPOB Auto-Pilot, Simon Ekpa, as a “mad man staying in Finland and dishing out orders for a sit-at-home” in the South-East and vowed to stop the trend in the state.Read more

2. Bill on reform of magistrate courts scales second reading in Ogun Assembly

A bill seeking to reform magistrates’ courts in Ogun State and expand their jurisdictions scaled the second reading in the state’s House of Assembly on Thursday.Read more

3. Emefiele absent, as CBN official meets Reps, says cash withdrawal limits won’t affect Nigeriansl

The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad, has revealed that Nigerians will not be affected by the cash withdrawal limit.Read more

4. Gombe PDP suspends spokesman for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe has suspended its publicity secretary, Murtala Usman, for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

5. APC campaign dismisses claim on Lawan’s support for Atiku, accuses PDP of mischief

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council declared on Thursday that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, cannot betray the party.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 16, 2022

6. NGX: Gains in Julius Berger, Champion Breweries, others push up market cap by N13bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose to N26.96 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. Nigeria faces financial trouble, as IMF warns African oil producing nations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned oil exporting countries in Africa to save earnings from the boom in crude oil price, as transition to low-carbon energy sources could drag turnover down.Read more

8. Police arraigns 12 APC, two PDP members for alleged violence in Borno

The Borno State police command has arraigned 14 persons for alleged violence during political rallies in the state.Read more

9. Suspected bandits kill Chinese national in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday killed a Chinese national in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.Read more

10. EFL Cup: Man City into Q’final after beating Liverpool in five-goal thriller

Manchester City have reached the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup after overcoming Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.Read more

