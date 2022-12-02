Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday December 2nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tony Blair institute identifies Boko Haram, IPOB, bandits as major threats to 2023 elections

A senior analyst in the Extremism Policy Unit of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Bulama Bukarti, on Thursday expressed doubt on the conduct of the 2023 general elections over heightened insecurity in the country.Read more

2. Finance Minister, Ahmed, claims Nigeria not broke

Nigeria is in a strong economic position, according to Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.Read more

3. Court sentences Akwa Ibom YPP guber candidate to 42 years in prison for corruption

Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, on Thursday, sentenced the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Albert, to 42 years in prison for corruption.Read more

4. Buhari accuses governors of stealing local govt funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that governors misappropriate funding from local government councils.Read more

5. Court nullifies Abia APGA guber primary, orders fresh election

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, nullified the May 29 governorship primary elections held by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State and ordered for a fresh primary election to be conducted within 14 days.Read more

6. Nigerians abroad remit over $21bn in 2022, highest in Sub-Saharan Africa

The World Bank has revealed that Nigerians abroad sent home $20.9 billion to families and friends.Read more

7. FCMB Group records 68.4% profit growth in nine months

FCMB Group Plc has sustained its impressive financial performance across all indicators, achieving a 68.4% year-on-year growth in profit before tax of N26.5 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to N15.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.Read more

8. NSA Monguno warns politicians against violence in 2023 elections

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, on Thursday warned politicians against the use of thugs to cause violence during the 2023 general elections.Read more

9. Group decries killings in South-East, sues for peace

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders has condemned the killings in the South-East part of the country.Read more

10. Japan, Spain advance to World Cup knockouts as Germany crash out

Japan defeated Spain 2-1 on Thursday night to end the group stage as winners in the FIFA 2022 World Cup.Read more

