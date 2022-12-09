News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 9, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Reprieve for Nigerians as Reps order CBN to suspend new cash withdrawal limit
The House of Representatives has requested that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) postpone the new cash withdrawal policy’s scheduled January 9, 2023 implementation while the terms of the Act creating the bank are followed.Read more
2. Buhari govt moves to concession Ajaokuta Steel Company
Olamilekan Adegbite, minister of mines and steel development, has disclosed that no less than 11 companies are vying for control of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.Read more
3. Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation warns politicians against putting pressure on military
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has cautioned politicians against mounting pressure on the military ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more
4. Senate threatens agencies with zero allocation over failure to account for SWV allocation
One hundred ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) have been given a one-week deadline by the Senate to appear before it and provide an account of how they used the Service Wide Vote (SWV) allocations from 2017 to 2021.Read more
5. Crisis in LP as national secretary accuses suspended spokesman of blackmailing party leadership
The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, has been accused of plotting to disrupt the party.Read more
6. NGX: Honeywell, Chams among top losers as investors drop N30bn in 8 hours
Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N30 billion after eight hours of trading on Thursday.Read more
7. Oil marketers dismiss NNPC’s claim on availability of petrol
The former Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Tunji Oyebanji, said on Thursday the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has not taken possession of refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from importers.Read more
8. Gunmen attack chairman of PDP campaign council, Lee Maeba’s home in Rivers
Gunmen on Thursday attacked the residence of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in River State, Senator Lee Maeba.Read more
9. Troops kill nine bandits, rescue hostages in Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed nine bandits during a gun duel in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.Read more
10. Enrique leaves role as Spain manager after World Cup exit
Following their round of 16 exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Spain’s Luis Enrique has left his role as coach.Read more
