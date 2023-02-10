Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday February 10th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari signs Executive Order, sets up 2023 presidential transition committee

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.Read more

2. ‘The alternative is anarchy’, Falana charges CBN to obey Supreme Court order on naira swap

Femi Falana, the interim chairman of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), has explained why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the currency swap problem.Read more

3. Naira redesign: NSA makes case for troops fighting terrorists in Northern Nigeria

National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Monguno (retd), on Thursday, expressed fear that the naira redesign and cashless policy of the CBN might affect the operations of troops in the field if not properly addressed.Read more

4. CBN admits challenges in naira redesign, assures scarcity will ease off

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed optimism that the current scarcity of the naira notes would soon be a thing of the past.Read more

5. Gov Tambuwal’s Deputy, Dan’Iya, denies defecting to APC

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, has denied rumours making the rounds that he had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).Read more

6. Stock market cap down by N36.57bn, as Fidelity Bank, others record losses

With N36.57 billion lost during trading on Thursday, the market capitalisation of the Nigerian stock market closed down at N29.60 trillion.Read more

7. CBN blames Nigerians for naira scarcity, demands change of attitude

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday blamed Nigerians for the scarcity of the naira notes in the country.Read more

8. NAFDAC decries growing usage of bleaching creams by Nigerian women

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday decried the alarm about the usage of bleaching creams by Nigerian women.Read more

9. ICPC arraigns NSCDC officer for alleged certificate forgery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned a Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) operative in Niger State, Anthony Damisa, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, for alleged certificate forgery.Read more

10. Ronaldo scores four in Al Nassr win to pass 500 league goals

Al Nassr defeated Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring four goals to surpass the 500-goal plateau for his league career.Read more

