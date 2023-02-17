Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 17, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Naira scarcity planned in 2022, designed to foist interim govt on Nigeria – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday alleged that the current naira and fuel scarcity was a plot by some individuals to foist an interim government on the country.Read more

2. ‘G-5 will pick Nigeria’s unity ahead of individual interest,’ Makinde declares at meeting with Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday met with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan, the state capital.Read more

3. IT’S OVER! Wike forecloses truce between PDP G5, Atiku ahead of elections

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday ruled out any last-minute agreement or truce between the G5 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar with just a few days left before the February 25 presidential election.Read more

4. US returns $954,000 loot belonging to late ex-Bayelsa Gov, Alamieyeseigha

The United States Government has returned $954,000 stolen by a former Governor of Bayelsa State, the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to the state.Read more

5. 2023: Ortom finally confirms Peter Obi as his adopted candidate

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday confirmed the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, as his adopted candidate in the February 25 election.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market continues sluggish growth amid losses in Fidelity Bank, WAPIC, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.02 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. Naira crisis: Bank workers peg losses at N5bn, threaten to withdraw services over attacks

The president of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Oluwole Olusoji, on Thursday, pegged at N5 billion losses suffered by banks following attacks on their facilities by naira scarcity protesters.Read more

8. Buhari claims his government delivered on promises to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declared that his administration had delivered on its promises to Nigerians.Read more

9. Emefiele directs banks to make old N200 notes available, urges calm

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has directed the country’s commercial banks to make the old N200 notes available to Nigerians.Read more

10. Man Utd and Barcelona play thrilling first-leg draw in Europa League playoffs

Manchester United held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou in the first leg of their Europa League playoffs.Read more

