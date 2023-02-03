Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 3, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Kwankwaso slams politicians, CBN over Naira redesign policy
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, has issued a scathing critique of some politicians due to their alleged dishonesty over the Naira redesign policy enacted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more
2. ‘We don’t fear anybody,’ El-Rufai dares presidency cabal allegedly working against Tinubu
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday dared the cabal he accused of working against the presidential aspiration of the party’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more
3. Ortom raises the alarm, alleges plot to eliminate him, denies hand in Nasarawa airstrikes
Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue state, has alleged that there is a plot to assassinate him by an unnamed group.Read more
4. Court orders INEC to accept LP candidates in 24 states
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the nomination of the Labour Party’s candidates in 24 states ahead of this month’s elections.Read more
5. ‘Peter Obi lacks support in Kano, Kaduna,’ El-Rufai dismisses LP chances in presidential poll
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in this month’s election.Read more
6. NGX: Market cap up by N271.4bn as MRS, Seplat record high demand for shares
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more
7. Capital Hotels renames Sheraton Abuja after management faceoff
Capital Hotels Plc has renamed the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.Read more
8. Kaduna bandit leader displays new naira notes, boasts of plenty sacks of money in video
A bandit leader in Kaduna State, Kachalla Baleri, on Thursday flaunted the new naira votes in a freshly released video.Read more
9. Troops rescue 30 kidnapped passengers in Kaduna
Troops of the One-Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Thursday, rescued 30 kidnapped victims in the state.Read more
10. Varane retires from France national team at 29
Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football.Read more
