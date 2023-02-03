Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 3, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Kwankwaso slams politicians, CBN over Naira redesign policy

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, has issued a scathing critique of some politicians due to their alleged dishonesty over the Naira redesign policy enacted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

2. ‘We don’t fear anybody,’ El-Rufai dares presidency cabal allegedly working against Tinubu

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday dared the cabal he accused of working against the presidential aspiration of the party’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

3. Ortom raises the alarm, alleges plot to eliminate him, denies hand in Nasarawa airstrikes

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue state, has alleged that there is a plot to assassinate him by an unnamed group.Read more

4. Court orders INEC to accept LP candidates in 24 states

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the nomination of the Labour Party’s candidates in 24 states ahead of this month’s elections.Read more

5. ‘Peter Obi lacks support in Kano, Kaduna,’ El-Rufai dismisses LP chances in presidential poll

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in this month’s election.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 30, 2023

6. NGX: Market cap up by N271.4bn as MRS, Seplat record high demand for shares

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. Capital Hotels renames Sheraton Abuja after management faceoff

Capital Hotels Plc has renamed the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.Read more

8. Kaduna bandit leader displays new naira notes, boasts of plenty sacks of money in video

A bandit leader in Kaduna State, Kachalla Baleri, on Thursday flaunted the new naira votes in a freshly released video.Read more

9. Troops rescue 30 kidnapped passengers in Kaduna

Troops of the One-Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Thursday, rescued 30 kidnapped victims in the state.Read more

10. Varane retires from France national team at 29

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now