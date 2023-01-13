Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday January 13th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. EFCC apologizes for Okupe’s arrest, says it was an error

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday apologized to a former spokesman to President Goodluck Jonathan for his arrest at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.Read more

2. Kaduna deputy speaker, lawmaker dump APC for Labour Party

The Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isaac Auta Zankai, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Labour Party in the state.Read more

3. Obasanjo dismisses claims on planned manipulation of 2023 election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed claims of an alleged plot to manipulate next month’s election.Read more

4. Youths, farmers top list as INEC releases new voter register

The final list of registered voters to cast their ballots in the 2023 general elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, shows that Nigerian youths, farmers and fishermen, make up a large percentage of eligible voters.Read more

5. 2023: Google launches Nigerian elections info web portal

Google has launched a Nigerian election info web portal, Google Trends Election Hub, to help voters make an informed decision on election day.Read more

6. Market cap rises by N173.7bn as Dangote Sugar, Ellah Lakes make gainers’ list

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.61 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. CBN threatens to deal with banks hoarding new notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has threatened to deal with commercial banks hoarding the new naira notes from the public.Read more

8. Two bankers jailed for N9.4m ATM card fraud in Makurdi

Two bankers, Agbo John Agama and Edoh Steve were on Wednesday convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment by Justice Mojisola Olajuwon of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, for conspiracy, aiding and abetting fraud to the tune of N9,400,000.Read more

9. Military claims troops killed 50 terrorists in Nigeria’s North

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops have killed over 50 terrorists in the Northern part of the country in the last three weeks.Read more

10. João Félix sees red on debut as Chelsea lose to Fulham

Atletico Madrid’s João Félix who joined Chelsea on loan this week was in action for his new team as they lost 2-1 to Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday night.Read more

