Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday January 20th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Only enemies of Nigeria will vote for Atiku, Tinubu as president – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, reaffirmed his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the February 25 election.Read more

2. EU lists disinformation, farmer-herder conflicts, others as threats to 2023 elections

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), has identified some potential threats to the conduct of next month’s elections in the country.Read more

3. Soludo claims Obi stopped LP campaign in Anambra as governor

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, claimed on Thursday the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, denied the party the opportunity to campaign freely during his tenure as governor of the state.Read more

4.Again, Emefiele meets Buhari, second time since return from abroad

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele on Thursday met with the President, Muhammadu Buhari.Read more

5. PDP CRISIS: Gov Ortom blames Ayu’s arrogance, mischief for G5 reason to dump Atiku

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has thrown his weight behind the G-5 governors resolve to announce its preferred presidential candidate apart from Atiku Abubakar, the flag bearer of their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as it seems there will be no reconciliation between the aggrieved governors and the leadership of the party.Read more

6. NGX: Market cap up by 0.02% as Zenith Bank, GTCO top trading

The Nigerian capital market recorded sluggish growth on Thursday with the value of investments rising to N28.66 trillion at the close of trading.Read more

7. Dangote cement gets new GMD as Puchercos retires after three years

Dangote Cement, the largest publicly listed company in Nigeria has announced the retirement Michel Puchercos after three years of Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.Read more

8. Police arrests suspected armed robber in Bayelsal

Police operatives in Bayelsa have arrested a suspected armed robber, Kaizer Freeman, in the state.Read more

9. Police arrests six suspected cultists, vandals in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested six suspects for cultism, criminal conspiracy and vandalization of public property in the state.Read more

10. Premier League: Man City seal stunning comeback win over Spurs

Manchester City come from two goals down to beat Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.Read more

