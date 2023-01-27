Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, January 27, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. NAIRA REDESIGN: Reps threaten to issue arrest warrant for CBN Gov, Emefiele, banks MDs

The failure of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to appear before the House of Representatives over the ongoing furore on the redesigned Naira notes mandate has irked its leadership.

2. Tinubu alleges PDP behind fuel scarcity at APC campaign rally in Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP was behind the fuel scarcity in the country.

3. 2023: NNPP tackles INEC for refusing to replace Shekarau, other defectors on portal

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday tackled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for refusing to replace its candidates who defected to other parties despite court orders to the effect.

4. Reps want security agencies to go after oil marketers causing fuel scarcity

The House of Representatives has urged the appropriate security authorities to uncover the oil marketers behind the recent nationwide fuel shortage.

5. Again, Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, loses bid for APC’s House of Reps ticket

The Court of Appeal, Kano, on Wednesday affirmed the nomination of Abdullahi Mahmoud Gaya as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency of Kano State in next month's election.

6. Investors gain N83.5bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from trading losses

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from the previous day's losses with a rise in equity capitalization by 0.29 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

7. Stanbic IBTC denies flouting PenCom’s order on gifts

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited has dismissed reports on the offer of gifts and incentives to Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders contrary to the National Pension Commission (PenCom)'s directive.

8. Goods worth millions destroyed as fire guts 4-storey building in Balogun market

There was chaos at the Balogun Market on Lagos Island after an inferno engulfed a four-storey building with goods worth millions of naira reportedly destroyed.

9. NRM governorship candidate in Adamawa, Maina, dies

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, is dead.

10. Nigeria to feature in Revelations Cup Mexico

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will compete in the Revelations Cup Mexico, a four-nation competition.

