Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, January 6, 2023

1. ‘Blind leading the blind,’ Tinubu mocks Obasanjo-Obi alliance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday shrugged off former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.Read more

2. PDP campaign council accuses Peter Obi of instigating electorates along religous lines

Daniel Bwala, spokesman for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has accused Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, of inflaming the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more

3. IPOB insists Nigerian security operatives masking as ‘unknown gunmen’ in S’East

Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that Nigerian security agents are the “unknown gunmen” behind the killings of residents in the South-East region.Read more

4. Osun speaker predicts Oyetola’s return as governor before July 5

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday predicted the return of former governor.Read more

5. ‘Obasanjo, Clark disgraced themselves by endorsing Obi’, Kwankwaso fumes

The presidential flag bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, for endorsing the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.Read more

6. NGX: Investors drop N429.7bn amid losses in Airtel Africa, Prestige, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dipped by -1.52 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. Nigerians react as electricity companies quietly increase tariff by 18%

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria have quietly increased tariffs by as much as 18.5 percent.Read more

8. Four injured in Benue herdsmen attack

At least four people were injured during an attack by herdsmen in some communities of Gwer West local government area of Benue State this week.Read more

9. Military to hand over 613 repentant terrorists to state governments

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Thursday the military would hand over 613 repentant and rehabilitated terrorists to their state governments.Read more

10. Mahrez scores winner as Man City pip Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City defeated Chelsea in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.Read more

