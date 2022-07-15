Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday July 15th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Kwankwaso picks Lagos based Pastor Isaac Idahosa as running mate

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has announced a Lagos based cleric, Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. Court declines application to disqualify Gov Oyetola from Osun polls

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, declined to disqualify Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from participating in the Saturday governorship election in the state on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

3. ‘Show treasury looters that crime does not pay,’ Buhari challenges African leaders on corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday counselled his counterparts in other African countries on the evils of corruption and how to fight the menace. Read more

4. No respite for students, as Nigerian govt denies reports of agreement with ASUU

As the current industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) enters its sixth month, the Federal Government has denied the existence of a Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA) between it and union. Read more

5. Osun: INEC begins probe into discovery of PVCs in drainage system

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over the report on Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) allegedly hidden in a drainage system in Osun State. Read more

6. Market cap down by -0.10% as investors lose confidence in Nigeria’s capital market

For the second consecutive day, sell-off by investors was the main activity on the trading floor of the Nigerian capital market on Thursday. Read more

7. Banks’ borrowings from CBN hit N595.34bn in two months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through its Standing Lending Facility in two months, lent to commercial banks a total of N595.34 billion. Read more

8. Reps confirm recapture of 421 Kuje prison inmates, summons Aregbesola, NCOS chief

The House of Representatives Committee on Correctional Service said on Thursday 421 out of the over 800 inmates who escaped from the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja last week have been recaptured. Read more

9. Police uncovers baby factory, rescues pregnant women in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have discovered a baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state. Read more

10. FG charges Super Falcons to retain crown as African champions

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated Nigeria’s senior women national football team, the Super Falcons for picking a ticket to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand. Read more

