Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, July 1st 2022

1. Reps commence inquest into Nigerian govt’s $1.177bn contribution to ECOWAS

Nigeria made a large financial commitment to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) totaling $1.177 billion over a period of 16 years, for which the House of Representatives has demanded an explanation. Read more

2. Ebonyi Dep Gov debunks reports of defection, as APC struggles to halt tide

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to struggle to stem the tide of defections as the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, denied any plans towards that effect. Read more

3. 2023: APC leaders in North-West demand VP slot

Some leaders and members of the All Progressive Congress in the North-West on Thursday demanded the party’s vice presidential candidate’s slot. Read more

4. Ekweremadu, wife to remain in custody as UK court moves organ harvesting case to July 7

A former Senate deputy president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice are to still remain in custody of the British government, as the Oxbridge Magistrate Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in the case of alleged human trafficking against them to July 7, 2022. Read more

5. Borno PDP suspends chairman for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State on Thursday suspended its chairman, Alhaji Zannah Gadama, for alleged anti-party activities. Read more

6. Investors pocket N7.33bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish trading

Nigerian capital market shareholders went home with N7.33 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.02 percent on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigerian stock market authority fines Honeywell Flour, Japaul Gold, two others N10m

Four companies in the stock market have been fined by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for their failure to release their financial statements in line with the regulatory rules. Read more

8. Dismissed police sergeant sentenced to death for killing bus driver over N100 bribe

A dismissed Police Sergeant, James Imhalu, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after he was found guilty of killing a commercial bus driver, Legbara David, for refusing to pay a N100 bribe the police demanded. Read more

9. Bandits attack Niger community, four Chinese, others kidnapped

The Ajata Aboki village, Shiroro Local Government Area, of Niger State, was the scene of a bandit attack on a mining facility, according to the Niger State government. Read more

10. Ndidi returns from three-month injury lay-off, resumes training with Leicester

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has returned from a three-month long injury layoff that kept him out towards the end of last season. Read more

