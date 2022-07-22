Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday July 22th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi asks court to dismiss PDP’s suit seeking his disqualification from 2023 election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to dismiss a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, seeking his disqualification from the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. 2023: INEC to publish particulars of candidates for governorship, State Assembly elections Friday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will publish the particulars of candidates nominated by the 18 political parties for the 2023 governorship and State House of Assembly elections on Friday. Read more

3. 2023: Gov. Ortom wants Obi to reach out to Atiku, Tinubu, others

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on all presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections to harmonize their thoughts in order to proffer lasting solutions to the crises bedeviling the country. Read more

4. Osun govt tackles Adeleke over looting allegation

The Osun State government has described as an outright falsehood the claim by the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, and the Peoples Democratic Party on the alleged looting of government funds and assets by public officials. Read more

5. EFCC to arraign Accountant-General, 3 others for alleged N109bn fraud Friday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the suspended Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris and three other persons at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday. Read more

6. NGX: Investors lose N34.7bn as GTCO, UBA lead trading

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N34.7billion following the drop in equity capitalisation to N28.10 trillion on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigeria to increase fuel subsidy spending for 2023 by N2.7tr

The Federal Government will spend N2.7 trillion more on fuel subsidy payment in 2023. Read more

8. Uzodinma dissolves Imo LGAs interim management committees

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Thursday dissolved the interim management committees in the 27 local government areas of the state. Read more

9. Police arrests another Kuje prison inmate in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have rearrested a 23–year-old inmate of the Kuje correctional centre, Abubakar Muhammad, who escaped from the facility 16 days ago. Read more

10. SportsBusiness: Players of NPFL champions, Rivers Utd, get N8.3m each from Gov Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has celebrated with the state club, Rivers United, following their triumph in the Nigerian topflight this season. Read more

