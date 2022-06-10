Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday June 11th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Dogara urges Osinbajo, Ameachi, others to join Tinubu Campaign

Having lost their bid to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi and others have been urged to join hands with the winner of the primaries, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Read more

2. APC sets machinery in motion, as debate rages over Christian or Muslim running mate for Tinubu?

Speculations are now raging within the polity over the religious affiliation of the potential running mate of Bola Tinubu, the presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who emerged victorious at the party’s convention on Wednesday. Read more

3. Sowore wins AAC presidential primary

The convener of the RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday won the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential ticket for the 2023 election. Read more

4. Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo

The Nigerian government has stated that the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) was responsible for the attack on a Catholic Church in Owo town, Ondo State in which 40 people have been confirmed dead and many more injured last Sunday. Read more

5. PDP accuses APC of destroying Adeleke’s billboards in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Thursday blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the destruction of billboards belonging to its governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the State. Read more

6. NGX: GlaxoSmithKline, C&I among worst equities as investors lose N12.5bn in 8 hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N12.52 billion at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigerians spent N135.85bn on importation of motorcycles in six months – NBS

Nigerians spent N135.85 billion on importation of motorcycles from different part of the world in six months. Read more

8. Thugs reportedly disrupt voters registration exercise in Alaba, Lagos (VIDEO)

Thugs on Thursday reportedly disrupted the ongoing voter registration exercise at Igbede near Alaba market in Ojo local government area of Lagos State. Read more

9. Terrorists reportedly attack Kaduna communities with helicopter, 45 people killed

A Kaduna State-based journalist, Gambo Mohammed, has narrated how terrorists used an helicopter to attack some communities in Kaduna State on Sunday, killing more than 45 people, injured hundreds of others and burnt down houses, farmlands and livestock. Read more

10. Iwobi, Osimhen score as Nigeria beat S’Leone to begin AFCON qualifiers on bright note

Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen were on target for the Super Eagles as they came from behind to beat Sierra Leone 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. Read more

