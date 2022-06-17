Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday June 17th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku picks Governor Okowa as running mate for 2023 election

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has picked the governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential poll. Read more

2. Court stops Bauchi govt from prosecuting ex-govs Yuguda, Mohammed for alleged N321.5bn fraud

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Bauchi State government from prosecuting former governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar for alleged misappropriation of the state’s funds and assets. Read more

3. HURIWA accuses Buhari, APC, of agenda to Islamize Nigeria with Muslim-Muslim ticket

Civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are planning to Islamize the country by plotting to impose a Muslim-Muslim ticket for their presidential candidate in the 2023 election. Read more

4. Guber poll: INEC warns officials on unethical conduct in Ekiti

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday charged officials and staff of the commission on professionalism and ethical behaviour in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State. Read more

5. Father Mbaka renews ‘fight’ with Peter Obi, says ex-Anambra gov not fit to be president

Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), has again attacked the person of Peter Obi a former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 election. Read more

6. Gains in Japaul Gold, Chams fail to lift Nigeria’s capital market as shareholders lose N196.3bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N196.9 billion as a sell-off among investors continued on the trading floor on Thursday. Read more

7. Petrol price may increase to N180/litre in Lagos, Ibadan, other S/W areas

Residents living in the South-West parts of the country might witness an increase in fuel prices after the South West zone of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said on Wednesday that it may direct its members in the zone to increase the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (P.M.S), as well as the A.G.O popularly known as Diesel. Read more

8. Yobe deputy governor’s children die in Borno auto crash

The Yobe State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana, last Saturday lost his two children in an auto crash along the Maiduguri-Kano Road in Borno State. Read more

9. Police rescues abducted wife of APC chairman in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have rescued Habiba Baffa, the abducted wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Magama Local Government area of the state, Usman Baffa. Read more

10. Arsenal to face Palace in opening game of Premier League season

The first fixture of the 2022-23 English Premier League season is billed to take place on Friday, 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal. Read more

