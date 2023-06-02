Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 2, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. EFCC grills ex-gov Fayemi for alleged laundering of N4bn
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday quizzed the former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, for alleged money laundering to the tune of N4 billion.Read more
2. NLC rules out fuel subsidy protest
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ruled out a nationwide protest over the withdrawal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.Read more
3. Atiku’s witness claims he signed election result under duress in Kogi
Capt. Joe Agada (retd), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) first witness in its petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election, told the presidential election petition tribunal on Thursday he was forced to sign the election result sheet in Kogi State.Read more
4. Gov Mbah cancels sit-at-home in Enugu, begs Tinubu to release Kanu
The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has cancelled Monday’s sit-at-home order in the state.Read more
5. Nothing can be further from the truth, Utomi dissociates self from ministerial list
Prof. Pat Utomi, a political economist, has distanced himself from a list of “new appointees and some new ministers” that has been circulating on social media and claims he would serve as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 31, 2023
6. Fuel price will come down naturally, NNPC boss, Kyari allays fears of inflation
Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on Thursday allayed concerns of Nigerians over the country’s escalating prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.Read more
7. NNPCL chief, Kyari, claims fuel subsidy ‘vanished’ in Nigeria February
The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Commission Limited, Mele Kyari, said on Thursday the subsidy regime ended in the country in February.Read more
8. CBN denies devaluing naira, increasing dollar rate to N631
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted a report that the naira has been devalued and the dollar rate increased to N631.Read more
9. Ex-BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura, labels reality TV show ‘toxic’
A former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Beauty Tukura has lamented that the reality TV show was “extremely toxic.”Read more
10. The Best Stories of the 2022 NFL Season
When it comes to American football, the NFL is one of the most exciting sports leagues in the world. There’s as much going on off the grid as there is on it, which gives the fans and the media lots to talk about.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...