Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 2, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. EFCC grills ex-gov Fayemi for alleged laundering of N4bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday quizzed the former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, for alleged money laundering to the tune of N4 billion.Read more

2. NLC rules out fuel subsidy protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ruled out a nationwide protest over the withdrawal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.Read more

3. Atiku’s witness claims he signed election result under duress in Kogi

Capt. Joe Agada (retd), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) first witness in its petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election, told the presidential election petition tribunal on Thursday he was forced to sign the election result sheet in Kogi State.Read more

4. Gov Mbah cancels sit-at-home in Enugu, begs Tinubu to release Kanu

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has cancelled Monday’s sit-at-home order in the state.Read more

5. Nothing can be further from the truth, Utomi dissociates self from ministerial list

Prof. Pat Utomi, a political economist, has distanced himself from a list of “new appointees and some new ministers” that has been circulating on social media and claims he would serve as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.Read more

6. Fuel price will come down naturally, NNPC boss, Kyari allays fears of inflation

Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on Thursday allayed concerns of Nigerians over the country’s escalating prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.Read more

7. NNPCL chief, Kyari, claims fuel subsidy ‘vanished’ in Nigeria February

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Commission Limited, Mele Kyari, said on Thursday the subsidy regime ended in the country in February.Read more

8. CBN denies devaluing naira, increasing dollar rate to N631

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted a report that the naira has been devalued and the dollar rate increased to N631.Read more

9. Ex-BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura, labels reality TV show ‘toxic’

A former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Beauty Tukura has lamented that the reality TV show was “extremely toxic.”Read more

10. The Best Stories of the 2022 NFL Season

When it comes to American football, the NFL is one of the most exciting sports leagues in the world. There’s as much going on off the grid as there is on it, which gives the fans and the media lots to talk about.Read more

