Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 24th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation's newspapers might interest you.

1. Northern Elders berate Buhari, Ngige, Amaechi over ASUU strike, Kaduna train abductions

The Northern Elders Forum has issued a scathing critique of President Muhammadu Buhari; former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, over the current state of affairs in the country. Read more

2. UK police arrest Ekweremadu, wife for alleged organ harvesting

Nigerian couple, Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, have been arrested and charged by the Metropolitan Police in the UK for allegedly conspiring to arrange to bring a child to the country to harvest organs. Read more

3. ‘Kanu must defend negative remark about Nigeria in court,’ Buhari tells British PM

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday rejected the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s allegation of the harsh treatment of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government. Read more

4. Southern, Middle Belt leaders didn’t press for zoning of presidency to South-East – Gov Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday defended his acceptance of nomination as running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Read more

5. ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, explains US tax evasion, fraud allegations

Dumebi Kachikwu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, on Wednesday, denied claims of tax fraud and evasion in the U.S made against him, calling them unfounded and politically motivated. Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market maintains bullish run, closes trading with N130.2bn gain

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday with investors smiling home with N130.2billion at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Canada declares shortage of manpower, invites Nigerians, others to fill one million vacancies

The Canadian government has announced an acute shortage of manpower and invited Nigerians and other foreign nationals to fill existing vacancies in various sectors of the country’s economy. Read more

8. Kwara records first case of monkeypox

The Kwara State government on Thursday confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the state. Read more

9. Gunmen abduct Ebonyi traditional ruler

Gunmen on Thursday abducted the traditional ruler of Isu community in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State, Chief Ambrose Ogbu. Read more

10. Super Eagles drop in FIFA ranking, now fourth best team in Africa

Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped in the ocassional national men’s team ranking by world football governing body, FIFA. Read more

