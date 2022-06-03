Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday June 3rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. If not for me, Buhari would not be president – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, boasted that he led the political onslaught that led to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015. Read more

2. Suspended Acountant-General, Idris, regains freedom from EFCC custody

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF) Ahmed Idris who was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been released. Read more

3. ‘Zone ticket to South to retain presidency in 2023,’ Akeredolu tells APC

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, once again, warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against presenting a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

4. Ekweremadu formally withdraws from Enugu governorship race

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday formally announced his withdrawal from the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State. Read more

5. Nasarawa group urges Buhari to support Amaechi’s presidential bid

The forum of statutory delegates in Nasarawa State on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to support the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in next week’s primary in Abuja. Read more

6. Shareholders lose N85.3bn to slump in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N85.3billion following the dip in the equity capitalization by 0.29% on Thursday. Read more

7. OPEC raises Nigeria’s production quota for July to 1.799mbpd

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has raised Nigeria’s oil production quota for July to 1.799 million barrels per day (mbpd). Read more

8. World Bank pin points threats to Buhari’s plan to reduce poverty in Nigeria

The World Bank has raised concerns about President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. Read more

9. IPC condemns fresh attacks on Nigerian Journalists

The International Press Centre (IPC) has expressed concern over the renewed wave of attacks on journalists in Nigeria, especially those covering political activities. Read more

10. FIBA ejects D’Tigress from World Cup, invites Mali to take Nigeria’s place

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have been ejected from the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup billed to hold between 22 September and 1 October, 2022. Read more

