Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, March 1, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu condemns NLC protests, says labour union can’t fight him

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dared the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), over its protests on the rising cost of living, saying that the Labour Union was not the only voice of the people.Read more

2. First draft on constitution amendment ready in August – Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said on Thursday the report of the first draft in the ongoing review of the 1999 constitution would be ready in August.Read more

3. Again, Soyinka advocates Nigeria’s restructuring as solution to current challenges

The Noble Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Thursday, renewed the call for the restructuring of the country.Read more

4. Tinubu promises ‘relentless’ fight against corruption in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday vowed to undertake a relentless fight against corruption in the country.Read more

5. Insecurity: Senate demands recruitment of 10 police personnel each from 774 LGAs

The Senate on Thursday asked the Police Service Commission (PSC) to recruit at least 10 candidates from each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.Read more

6. Sharp increase in interest rates, CRR will worsen economy, says Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the last general election, has warned that the sharp increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 22.75% and 45% respectively will adversely affect the economy.Read more

7. CPPE lists measures Nigerian govt must take to reverse spiraling inflation

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has recommended several measures that the Federal Government must urgently take to address the spiralling inflation facing the country.Read more

8. Amid scathing backlash, Binance disables naira feature on P2P feature for Nigerians

Following scathing backlash from the Nigerian government, Binance, a crypt exchange with over 170 million users worldwide has disabled its peer-to-peer (P2P) feature for Nigerian users.Read more

9. NAPTIP arrests man for alleged attempt to take 12 children for labour

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 54-year-old man for an alleged attempt to take 12 children to Lagos State for labour.Read more

10. Pogba handed four-year football ban for doping

Paul Pogba will be away from football for four years after he was found guilty of a doping offence.Read more

