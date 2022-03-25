Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday March 25, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari, Ghanaian President meet again in Abuja, Mali, others likely top agenda

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read More

2. 2023: Peter Obi joins presidential race, vows to improve Nigeria’s fortune

Former Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Thursday declared his 2023 presidential bid. Read More

3. Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer accuses S/East leaders of neglecting region as insecurity, violence rises

Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused South-East politicians of neglecting the insecurity and violence in the region while chasing their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 elections. Read More

4. EFCC releases ex-gov, Obiano, holds on to his passport

Willie Obiano, the former Governor of Anambra State was on Wednesday night released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after spending six days in their custody. Read More

5. Nigerian govt justifies borrowing to finance budget deficits, critical infrastructure

Despite the huge debt profile being incurred by the country, the Federal Government has justified the continued borrowing, noting that it is crucial towards financing budget deficits and critical infrastructure. Read More

6. Oil marketers list causes of fuel scarcity, price hike, proffer solutions

The inability of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to meet foreign exchange demands from the private sector has been blamed for the fuel scarcity Nigerians are experiencing within the last two months. Read More

7. FCCPC says only Presidential directive can change DSTV, GOTV price hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has stated that it can’t decide the price MultiChoice chooses for its pay television, DSTV and GOTV, but the Presidency can. Read More

8. Buhari unveils national maize pyramids in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday unveiled the 2nd National Maize Pyramids in Kaduna. Read More

9. Police rescues six in Kaduna failed kidnap attempt

Police operatives in Kaduna on Monday rescued six persons in a failed kidnap attempt along Buruku-Birnin Gwari road in Kaduna State. Read More

10. Japan land World Cup ticket with dramatic win against Australia

Japan have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after securing a dramatic victory over Australia on Thursday evening. Read More

