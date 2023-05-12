Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 12, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Kalu, Yari meet APC NWC, protest zoning of National Assembly leadership

Aggrieved senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday met with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja over the zoning of the National Assembly leadership.Read more

2. INEC to publish names of Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo governorship candidates Friday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will unveil the list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States on Friday.Read more

3. Atiku suggests measures required by PDP to regain dominant position in Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday counseled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on measures to take in a bid to regain its dominant position in Nigeria and Africa.Read more

4. Another batch of 126 Nigerian students return from Sudan

Another batch of 126 Nigerians studying in Sudan returned to the country on Thursday.Read more

5. APC national leadership nullifies Gemade, 6 others suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership has rejected the suspension of the senator representing Benue North-East, Barnabas Gemade, by the party’s chapter in the state.Read more

6. Court suspends Seplat CEO, Roger Brown, chairman

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, pending the determination of motion on notice filed by three shareholders of the company.Read more

7. Herbert Wigwe, Femi Otedola’s brother acquire shares in Access Holdings, Geregu

The stock market has been buzzing with patronage from high-end investors in the past weeks, and recently, Herbert Wigwe and Paul Otedola made a visit to the bourse.Read more

8. Electrician sentenced to life in prison for defiling neighbour’s daughter in Lagos

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Thursday, sentenced a 26-year-old electrician, Sunday George, to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s daughter.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests 41-yr-old for raping 16-yr-old daughter for three years

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the Kogi State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps {NSCDC} for allegedly defiling and raping his 16-year old daughter.Read more

10. Eaglets fail to qualify for W’Cup as Burkina Faso win AFCON Q’final clash

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria failed to seal qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup after they were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

