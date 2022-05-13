Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday May 13th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Buhari’s directive on resignation of political appointees timely – Femi Adesina

The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Thursday his principal’s to ministers and other political appointees seeking elective positions in 2023 to resign came at the right time. Read more

2. 2023: Court joins PDP, lawyers in Emefiele’s suit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been joined in the suit by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to secure his right to vie for the presidency in 2023. Read more

3. IPOB dismisses rumour of planned attack on Northerners, others in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed reports on the planned attack of Northerners and non-Biafrans living in the South-East. Read more

4. How ex-Niger gov, Aliyu diverted N2b Ecological Fund for election campaign – Witness

Bala Muhammed, a prosecution witness on Thursday told the Niger State High Court, Minna, how the state’s former governor, Babangida Aliyu, and two others allegedly diverted the N2 billion Ecological Fund to fund the 2015 election campaign. Read more

5. PDP doomed to failure for throwing presidential ticket open —PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has shamed the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to throw open the contest for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 12th 2022

6. Nigeria’s capital market closes trading with N42.7bn gain amid slow growth in shares value

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N42.75 billion at the close of business on Thursday. Read more

7. CBN gives breakdown of N567.7bn disbursed to six sectors in two months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that in the first two months of 2022, it disbursed a total of N567.7bn to six critical sectors of the economy. Read more

8. NASS committee begs China to help Nigeria in rescue of abducted train passengers

The National Assembly has pleaded with the Chinese government to assist Nigeria in securing the release of the over 60 passengers who were abducted by terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28. Read more

9. Police arrests two suspects over killing of Sokoto college student

Police operatives in Sokoto have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in the state. Read more

10. Premier League top four race toughens up as Spurs thrash Arsenal 3-0

Tottenham Hotspur have heightened their chances of finishing in Premier League top four this season after they clinched a big win over city rivals Arsenal on Thursday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now