Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 17, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. C’River assembly to probe ‘frivolous loans, ghost industries’ of Ayade’s govt
The Cross River State House of Assembly has vowed to probe the immediate past administration of the former state governor, Ben Ayade.Read more
2. INEC charges security agents to monitor governorship election campaigns in Edo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday urged the security agencies to monitor governorship campaigns in Edo to prevent violence in the state.Read more
3. Tinubu meets Senegalese president, Bassirou Faye, in Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met the Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more
4. Organised labour rejects Nigerian govt’s plan to use N19tr pension funds to drive infrastructural growth
The organised labour has rejected plans by the Federal Government to use the N19 trillion domiciled in the National Pension Fund Scheme to drive economic and infrastructural development across the country.Read more
5. ASUU threatens to embark on strike over withheld salaries
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday threatened to embark on strike over its members’ withheld salaries.Read more
6. Reps to investigate arbitrary increase in prices of commodities
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the daily increase in prices of commodities in the country.Read more
7. FG, states, LGAs share N1.1tr as revenue allocation for April
The three tiers of government on Thursday shared the sum of N1.1 trillion as revenue allocation for April.Read more
8. Emirates Airline to resume Lagos-Dubai flights October 1 —Official
Emirates Airline has disclosed that it will resume services to Nigeria from October 1, 2024, operating a daily service between Lagos and Dubai.Read more
9. Students’ loan portal opens May 24
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said on Thursday portal for student loan applications would open on May 24.Read more
10. Ronaldo tops highest-paid athlete list after earnings doubled
Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career, according to the latest rankings by Forbes.Read more
