Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 19, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Wike says he has no apology for demolishing Bayelsa govt property in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has blamed failure of leadership on the part of the government of Bayelsa State for the demolition of the state’s property in Port Harcourt.Read more

2. Afenifere youth group sets 10-point agenda for Tinubu

A group under the aegis of Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON) has set a 10-point agenda for President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

3. Labour Party campaign insists Obi was rigged out of 2023 election

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has insisted that its candidate, Peter Obi, was rigged out of the recently-concluded 2023 presidential elections.Read more

4. Postponed Census: NPC spent N224bn on printing, training —Chairman

The suspended 2023 housing and population census gulped a whooping N224 billion released by the Federal Government, the Chairman of the National Population Commission {NPC}, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, revealed on Thursday.Read more

5. Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, comes under EFCC radar over alleged N70bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, is currently under investigation over an alleged N70 billion fraud.Read more

6. Senate intervenes in foreign airlines’ struggle to retrieve $717.4m trapped funds

A resolution urging the Central Bank of Nigeria to release $717,478,606 in airlines’ funds that are currently held in the nation was approved by the Senate on Wednesday.Read more

7. UK deploys Richard Montgomery to Nigeria as new High Commissioner

The British government has appointed Dr. Richard Montgomery as the country’s new High Commissioner to Nigeria.Read more

8. More troubles for Seun Kuti as court extends remand order by four days

Hopes that Seun Kuti, the musician son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti will get an early release, was dashed on Thursday, as a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos granted an application for an extension of his remand by additional four days.Read more

9. Police confirms 9 dead in US staff attack

The Anambra State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that nine persons died in the ambush attack on the United States embassy staff in the state.Read more

10. Flying Eagles set for World Cup campaign, arrive in Argentina

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have landed in Argentina four days prior to their opening encounter of the FIFA U20 World Cup finals.Read more

