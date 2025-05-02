Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 2

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. AfDB President, Adesina, advocates bold reforms to grow Nigeria’s economy

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on Thursday urged Nigeria to transform its economy to become a developed country by 2050.Read more

2. ‘I have done my bits,’ Baba-Ahmed rules out return to Tinubu’s govt

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Thursday ruled out a return to the current administration in any capacity.Read more

3. TUC’s Osifo explains why labour kicked against tax reform bills

The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Festus Osifo, has explained why organised labour kicked against the proposed tax bills by the Federal Government.Read more

4. Okpebholo raises Edo workers’ minimum wage to N75K

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has raised the minimum wage for Edo workers from N70,000 to N75,000 to further improve their standard of living.Read more

5. NELFUND rejects reports on mismanagement of student loan scheme

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) on Thursday rejected reports on the mismanagement of the student loan scheme.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May

6. NLC demands 65-year retirement age for all civil servants

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday demanded the review of retirement age for all categories of civil servants to 65 years.Read more

7. CBEX announces resumption of operations despite EFCC probe, SEC ban

Despite a ban by the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and an investigation launched by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into an alleged N1.2tn digital trading fraud that reportedly affected over 600,000 Nigerians, crypto trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), has announced that it has resumed operations in the country.Read more

8. Nigerian govt uncovers another suspected illegal investment platform, Tofro

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has uncovered another suspected illegal investment platform identified as TOFRO.COM (Tofro).Read more

9. Gunmen kill Amotekun officer in Osun

Gunmen on Wednesday killed an officer of the Osun State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, at Papa Farm Area, in Iwo Local Government Area of the state.Read more

10. Flying Eagles begin AFCON campaign with win over Tunisia

Nigeria’s U-20 football team, the Flying Eagles have began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign on a bright note as they beat Tunisia 1-0.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now