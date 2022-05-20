Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday May 20th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ruling Nigeria requires ‘madness’ – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Thursday ruling Nigeria requires passion and “madness.” Read more

2. Soludo presents revised 2022 budget of N170bn to Anambra Assembly

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Thursday presented a revised 2022 budget of N170 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval. Read more

3. IPOB warns Pastor Kumuyi against planned crusade in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group on Thursday, called on Pastor Williams Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church to abandon his planned crusade in Abia State slated Thursday. Read more

4. Supreme Court joins Rivers govt in Buhari’s suit on Section 84(12) of Electoral Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday joined Rivers State in the suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) against Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act. Read more

5. APC makes N16.47bn from sales of presidential, guber, Senate forms

Calculations by Ripples Nigeria has shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) made about N16.47 billion from the sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for Presidential, Governorship, and Senate aspirants. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday May 19th 2022

6. Investors make N298.7bn as Nigerian stock market rebounds from bearish run

The Nigerian capital market recovered from its previous day’s losses following a 1.05% rise in share value at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

7. KADUNA: 360 killed, 1389 kidnapped in four months

The Kaduna State government said on Thursday at least 360 people were killed and 1,389 others abducted by bandits and other criminals across the state in the last four months. Read more

8. Troops raid IPOB hideouts, recover arms in Imo

The Nigerian Army on Thursday raided the hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State. Read more

9. Police, ‘okada’ riders clash in Lagos (Video)

Commercial motorcycle riders, also known as ‘okada’ on Thursday clashed with policemen along the Badagry expressway in Lagos. Read more

10. Iwobi stars as Everton escape relegation in style

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their incredible victory over Crystal Palace that saw them come from two goals down to win 3-2 on Thursday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now