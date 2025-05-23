Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 23

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Tinubu submits ₦1.48trn Rivers Appropriation Bill to NASS amid assembly suspension

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, formally submitted the 2025 Appropriation Bill for Rivers State to the National Assembly, following the recent suspension of the state’s House of Assembly.Read more

2. Ganduje confirms Tinubu is APC’s sole presidential candidate

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday urged party members to avoid sabotage and remain focused on national progress.Read more

3. 2027: SDP’s Adebayo rules out stepping down for Atiku, declares party ‘not for sale’

As political realignments gain momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, on Thursday, firmly ruled out the possibility of stepping down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.Read more

4. Netizens dig up pictures of Sen Nwaebonyi’s village after he called for demolition of old buildings near Abuja airport (Photos)

Netizens have dug up pictures of the dilapidated village of the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, after he called for the relocation of old buildings in the communities around the Abuja International Airport.Read more

5. Nigerian govt files criminal charge against Natasha

The Federal Government has filed a case against the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged defamatory remarks on television at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.Read more

6. Court admits T.Y. Danjuma, Uzodinma’s videos as evidence in Kanu’s trial

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, admitted in evidence a video of former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma, in the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for alleged treason.Read more

7. Telecom operators commit $1bn to network overhaul as Nigeria eyes improved connectivity by Q3

In a bold move signaling renewed confidence in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, telecom operators have committed over $1 billion to upgrade network infrastructure, marking the industry’s most substantial investment in years.Read more

8. ‘Stop blackmailing me, I don’t own Fidelity Bank’ —Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has cried out over what he describes as attempts by some individuals who were paid to blackmail him.Read more

9. ‘I didn’t stop for police check because my son was late for his exams’, Father of student killed during traffic chase in Ibadan

The father of the teenage boy who was killed by the police during a traffic chase in Ibadan, Oyo State, has spoken out on why he refused to stop when traffic officials stopped him while taking the deceased to his school for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).Read more

10. Nigeria’s Aruna bows out to Brazil’s Calderano in Doha

Quadri Aruna may have concluded his campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, after a tough fourth-round defeat.Read more

